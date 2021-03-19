Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of Iridium Communications worth $81,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock worth $17,588,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

