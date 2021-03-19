Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 603,556 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Franklin Resources worth $87,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $16,823,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

