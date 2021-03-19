Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of L Brands worth $81,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

NYSE LB opened at $60.16 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

