Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $87,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

