Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $86,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $169.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

