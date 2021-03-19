Northern Trust Corp Has $77.94 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $77,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of LSCC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $5,580,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

