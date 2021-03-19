Northern Trust Corp Has $78.28 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of iRhythm Technologies worth $78,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,885,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average is $212.40. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

