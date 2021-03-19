Northern Trust Corp Has $79.53 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $79,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE CHT opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

