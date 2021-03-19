Northern Trust Corp Has $79.66 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.00% of QTS Realty Trust worth $79,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders sold a total of 23,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,871 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

