Northern Trust Corp Has $80.96 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,786 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Williams-Sonoma worth $80,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

