Northern Trust Corp Has $83.66 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.84% of NorthWestern worth $83,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

