Northern Trust Corp Has $84.64 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of IPG Photonics worth $84,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.