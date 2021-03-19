Northern Trust Corp Has $86.57 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Juniper Networks worth $86,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,789,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 265,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.