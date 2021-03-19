Northern Trust Corp Has $86.81 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Avalara worth $86,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,348. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $132.81 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

