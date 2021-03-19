Northern Trust Corp Has $87.90 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Assurant worth $87,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Assurant by 620.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

