Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Vipshop worth $78,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,154,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 852,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after buying an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.