Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of A. O. Smith worth $84,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $68.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $519,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.