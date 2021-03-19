Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Discovery worth $85,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.