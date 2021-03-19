Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Fidelity National Financial worth $78,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $41.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

