Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.45% of UMB Financial worth $81,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $229,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,219 shares of company stock worth $2,970,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

