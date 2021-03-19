Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Avantor worth $87,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,332,000 after purchasing an additional 994,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Avantor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

AVTR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 234.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.