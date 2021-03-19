Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 400.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of KE worth $83,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

