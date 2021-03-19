Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,930 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of Crown worth $80,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $80,441,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 89.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,427.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,464,000 after purchasing an additional 358,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

