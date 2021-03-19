Northern Trust Corp Sells 121,162 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,296 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 121,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Tapestry worth $80,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

