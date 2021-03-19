Northern Trust Corp Sells 129,013 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of HSBC worth $81,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.40 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

