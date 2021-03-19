Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,467 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Lear worth $85,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lear by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

