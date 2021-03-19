Northern Trust Corp Sells 159,102 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Saia worth $81,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Saia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $223.35 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $229.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.