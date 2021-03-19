Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,478 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.54% of MasTec worth $77,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold a total of 95,220 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,314 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

