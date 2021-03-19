Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,238 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Fate Therapeutics worth $81,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $85.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

