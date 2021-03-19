Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,116 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.68% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $80,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

