Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,543 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.36% of PotlatchDeltic worth $78,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $520,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.64 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

