Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,197 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of Zscaler worth $84,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $178.21 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average of $172.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,812 shares of company stock worth $37,135,958. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

