Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,033 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.83% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $79,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 637,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

