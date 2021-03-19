Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,780 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of South State worth $83,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in South State by 10.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.