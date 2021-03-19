Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,419 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Qualys worth $77,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Qualys by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

