Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,974 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $83,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

