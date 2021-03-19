Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Trex worth $80,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trex by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,436,000 after acquiring an additional 767,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

