Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $79,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.