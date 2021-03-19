Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $83,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

