Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,844 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Texas Roadhouse worth $79,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

