Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella Buys 1,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, David Fasanella acquired 1,750 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,050.00.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,791. The stock has a market cap of $827.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,885,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.