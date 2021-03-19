NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

NBY remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Friday. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,211. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

