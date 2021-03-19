Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $127.97 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

