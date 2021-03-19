Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novanta by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NOVT opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

