Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.