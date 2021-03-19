Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.