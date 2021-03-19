NPCoin Market Capitalization Tops $257,105.12 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. NPCoin has a market cap of $257,105.12 and $1,471.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004629 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

