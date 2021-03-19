Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at Argus

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Nucor has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

