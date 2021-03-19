Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at Argus

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Nucor has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22.
In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
