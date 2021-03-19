Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0011

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $223.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

