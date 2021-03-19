NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.87

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $87.08 million and $45.61 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

